Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.18. 157,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,392,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBH. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $908.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

