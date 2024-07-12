Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $62.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $66.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

