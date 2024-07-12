Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

SGMO stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.06% and a negative return on equity of 182.55%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.