Sarah Williams Buys 39,802 Shares of NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) Stock

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Williams acquired 39,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,980.60 ($13,500.41).
Sarah Williams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Sarah Williams bought 493 shares of NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.57 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$279.04 ($188.54).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.26, a quick ratio of 23.73 and a current ratio of 25.52.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.
