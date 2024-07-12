Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Sasol Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SSL stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. Sasol has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $14.26.

Get Sasol alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 819.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Sasol during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 148.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 3,112.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Sasol during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.