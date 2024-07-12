SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the June 15th total of 69,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SciSparc Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of SPRC stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. SciSparc has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $15.86.
SciSparc Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SciSparc
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- This Industrial Stock Signals a Bullish Move for Trend Followers
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 10-for-1 Stock Split: A Game-Changer for This Bitcoin-Heavy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SciSparc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciSparc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.