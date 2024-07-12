SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the June 15th total of 69,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SciSparc Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of SPRC stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. SciSparc has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

