Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Scully Royalty Price Performance

Shares of SRL stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.00. Scully Royalty has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $8.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

