Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS.

DAL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.7% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 35,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,535,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.