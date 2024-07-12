Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, an increase of 11,933.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Sekisui House Trading Up 2.8 %

SKHSY stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.68. Sekisui House has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

