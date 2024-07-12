SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Up 4.8%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.25. 327,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 762,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.80 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
