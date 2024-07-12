Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $207-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.42 million.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $36.90 on Friday. Semtech has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $206.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Semtech from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.90.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

