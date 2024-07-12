Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $207-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.42 million.
Semtech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $36.90 on Friday. Semtech has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $206.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
