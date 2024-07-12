Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $87.18 and last traded at $88.25. 28,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 80,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.24.

Specifically, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $158,662.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $325,061.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 460,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $158,662.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,432 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,005 in the last ninety days. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEZL. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company.

Sezzle Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $465.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

