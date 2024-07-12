Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 85,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

