Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Shopify were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.39. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.