Short Interest in Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Increases By 412.7%

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 412.7% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Aben Minerals Stock Performance

Aben Minerals stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Aben Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

Aben Minerals Company Profile

Aben Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

