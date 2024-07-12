Short Interest in Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Increases By 412.7%

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 412.7% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Aben Minerals Stock Performance
Aben Minerals stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Aben Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.12.
Aben Minerals Company Profile
