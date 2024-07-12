Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Grows By 2,256.3%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 2,256.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 8.69% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Stock Performance

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

