Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Decreases By 58.5%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the June 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.6762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

