Short Interest in Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Increases By 1,200.0%

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Aisin Stock Performance

ASEKY stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aisin has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $40.70.

Get Aisin alerts:

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Aisin had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aisin will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.