Short Interest in Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Expands By 93.4%

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 93.4% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ADLRF stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $12.38.
About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.