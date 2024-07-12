Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Rises By 243.5%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 243.5% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGLO opened at $22.88 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13.

Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

