Short Interest in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Declines By 31.0%

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MCI stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $19.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. This is an increase from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
