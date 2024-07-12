Short Interest in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Declines By 31.0%

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Down 0.2 %

MCI stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $19.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08.

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. This is an increase from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth about $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 154,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 32,068 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 47,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares during the period.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

