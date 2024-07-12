Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Expands By 871.6%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 871.6% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will post -7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.06% of Benitec Biopharma worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

