Short Interest in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Rises By 85.1%

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bogota Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSBK opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.61 million, a PE ratio of -135.20 and a beta of 0.52. Bogota Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

