Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Grows By 1,056.0%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 1,056.0% from the June 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 50.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOVX Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 91.38% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOVX opened at $2.90 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

