Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Declines By 35.3%

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the June 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPB opened at $29.46 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.