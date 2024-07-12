Short Interest in JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Increases By 124.6%

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,069,500 shares, an increase of 124.6% from the June 15th total of 476,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,695.0 days.

JFE Stock Performance

JFE has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get JFE alerts:

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that JFE will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.