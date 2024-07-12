Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Grows By 345.2%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, an increase of 345.2% from the June 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

Shares of ADRNY opened at €31.31 ($34.03) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.82. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of €27.51 ($29.90) and a 52-week high of €35.17 ($38.22). The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported €0.64 ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of €23.59 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.