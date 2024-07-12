Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Grows By 100.0%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of MBINN opened at $21.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.
Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Merchants Bancorp
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- This Industrial Stock Signals a Bullish Move for Trend Followers
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 10-for-1 Stock Split: A Game-Changer for This Bitcoin-Heavy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.