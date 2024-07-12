Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Grows By 100.0%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MBINN opened at $21.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

