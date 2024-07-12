Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Drops By 31.7%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the June 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NN Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NN Group stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. NN Group has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $24.93.

NN Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.8905 per share. This is a boost from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

