Short Interest in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Drops By 31.1%

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Old Point Financial in a report on Saturday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Old Point Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. The company has a market cap of $76.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.28. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 83,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,230,901.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,742.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 111,555 shares of company stock worth $1,642,355 in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

