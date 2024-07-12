Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Declines By 31.4%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

PBHC stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Pathfinder Bancorp has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.26.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

