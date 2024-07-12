Short Interest in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Declines By 31.9%

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 118,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 93,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 94,750 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

