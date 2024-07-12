Short Interest in Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Increases By 100.0%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Premier Foods Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRFY opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Premier Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

