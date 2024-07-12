Short Interest in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONW) Increases By 134.9%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 134.9% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Tenon Medical Stock Down 47.1 %

Shares of TNONW stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Tenon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

