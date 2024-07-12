Short Interest in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Grows By 120.2%

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 120.2% from the June 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 53.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 25,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 87,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 91.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 34,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance

Shares of GCV stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.15%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

