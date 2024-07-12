Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Expands By 50.0%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

