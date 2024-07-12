Short Interest in Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Expands By 100.0%

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Verbund Price Performance
OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $16.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. Verbund has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $20.07.
About Verbund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Verbund
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- This Industrial Stock Signals a Bullish Move for Trend Followers
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 10-for-1 Stock Split: A Game-Changer for This Bitcoin-Heavy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.