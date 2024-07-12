Short Interest in Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Expands By 100.0%

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Verbund Price Performance

OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $16.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. Verbund has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchange markets, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 798 MW; solar power with a capacity of 253 MW; and two thermal power plants.

