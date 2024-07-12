Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,896 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $47.21.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

