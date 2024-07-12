Signaturefd LLC Acquires 95,080 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 202.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,139 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,080 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its position in shares of Walmart by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,898 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,573 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 9,159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The company has a market capitalization of $561.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

