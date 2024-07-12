Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 72,668.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Fortinet by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,582 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2,092.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after acquiring an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.5% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

