Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Kroger by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 149,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 1,214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 566,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 523,496 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $7,691,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

