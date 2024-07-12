Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,679 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,497,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 136,314 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,312,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 122,652 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 76,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 62,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

