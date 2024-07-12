Signaturefd LLC Buys 272 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,123,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IHG opened at $107.45 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.61.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

