Signaturefd LLC Buys 4,177 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Haleon by 853.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Price Performance

HLN opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Equities analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLN shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

