Signaturefd LLC Buys 445 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Carrier Global Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $66.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $66.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

