Signaturefd LLC Buys 645 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Trading Up 1.3 %

CPRT opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average is $52.92. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

