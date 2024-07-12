Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,885.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,872.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,875.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.