Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Realty Income by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Realty Income by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Realty Income by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of O opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on O. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.