Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schlumberger by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schlumberger by 11.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Schlumberger by 12.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 331,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 37,449 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Schlumberger by 43.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.