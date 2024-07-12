Signaturefd LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,489,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,776 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 85.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 778,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 357,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,109,000 after purchasing an additional 300,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 973,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after purchasing an additional 292,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNM opened at $51.50 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

